AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

