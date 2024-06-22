AbbVie Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.
AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
