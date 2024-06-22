ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Senior Officer Jean-François Boursier Buys 1,000 Shares

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-François Boursier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,490.00.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRX stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. ADF Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$20.80.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

About ADF Group

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

