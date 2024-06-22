Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.91 and last traded at $163.62. Approximately 29,940,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,594,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.