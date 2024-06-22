Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.20. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 4,240 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $845.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $157,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

