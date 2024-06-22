Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 4,800 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total value of C$696,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

AGI opened at C$21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$23.60.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.