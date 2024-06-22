Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 617 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 338,021 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 83,999 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 2.2 %

Exelixis stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.