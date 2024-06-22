Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $25.78 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.