Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,824 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Newell Brands by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 870,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

