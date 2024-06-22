Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

