Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $798,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1,091.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 843 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,282,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of F5 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,700. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.