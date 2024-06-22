Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

