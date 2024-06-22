Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.