Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

