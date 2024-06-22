Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

