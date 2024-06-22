Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 17,152 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,244,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

