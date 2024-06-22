Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $277,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

