Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $396,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $637.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

