Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $905,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

