Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alkermes by 521.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 169,385 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Alkermes Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.