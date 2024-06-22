Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

