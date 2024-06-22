Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.63 and last traded at $184.71. Approximately 10,273,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 41,556,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

