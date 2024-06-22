Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 9673878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ambev by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

