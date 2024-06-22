American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 3,111,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,490,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.