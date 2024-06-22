American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,048 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

