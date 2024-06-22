American National Bank Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American National Bank boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

