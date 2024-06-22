American National Bank Grows Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 744.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $189.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

