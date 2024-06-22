American National Bank Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $251,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total transaction of $8,406,784.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.34, for a total transaction of $8,406,784.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,567,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $494.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.