American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

