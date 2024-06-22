American National Bank Purchases 3,090 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 203,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

