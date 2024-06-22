American National Bank Sells 787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $196.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.