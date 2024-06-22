American National Bank Sells 8,189 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 578.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 229,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE BBWI opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
