American National Bank Sells 887 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 3.7 %

ResMed stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

