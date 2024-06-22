Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.64

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 4561836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Andrada Mining Stock Down 15.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £61.62 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

