APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.17

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 1524979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.