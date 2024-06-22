Apella Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,148,000 after buying an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

