Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.