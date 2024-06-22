Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 80,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

