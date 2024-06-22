Apella Capital LLC Has $327,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.