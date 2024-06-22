Apella Capital LLC Has $607,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,593,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

