Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.