Apella Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,858,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,460,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 123,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 704,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

