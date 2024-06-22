Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

