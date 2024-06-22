Apella Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.