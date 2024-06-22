Apella Capital LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $102.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

