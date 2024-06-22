Apella Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $373.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average is $334.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

