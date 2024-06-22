Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 113,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Pfizer by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 119,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

