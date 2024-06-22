Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $235.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

