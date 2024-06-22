Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,383,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

