Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

BKNG opened at $3,989.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,705.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,597.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,605.00 and a 12 month high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

